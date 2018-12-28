Statement on Mental Health – Senator Patrick Brazeau

In a twitter message Senator Patrick Brazeau provided his 3 minute Senate speech on mental health and getting a second chance. He rose in the Senate Dec., 13 2018 to deliver a heartfelt Christmas message focused on his struggles, forgiveness and second chances.

“Life has taught me — and it has been a hard, sometimes painful and very public lesson — the importance of honest connection in life,” he said. “This is a world of second chances, of renewed relationships and of forgiveness.” He spoke of his son, River. “I am a fortunate man indeed. Holding River, changing him and feeding him… I think about his future wide open before him.”

He reached out to those suffering addiction. “For those that are struggling with addiction or other mental-health challenges, the holidays can aggravate rather than soothe these conditions,” he said.

Brazeau spoke to Indigenous People: “I would like my young Indigenous brothers and sisters right across the country to know how precious and valued they are. I ask them not to give in to despair during the holidays or at any time. Instead, reach out to those who have your best interests at heart… And to those who see a friend who is struggling, I encourage you to reach out today to that person.”

You can hear his speech here:



