National News
ticker

Statement on Mental Health – Senator Patrick Brazeau

December 28, 2018 49 views
Senator Patrick Brazeau

In a twitter message Senator Patrick Brazeau provided his 3 minute Senate speech on mental health and getting a second chance. He rose in the Senate Dec., 13 2018 to deliver a heartfelt Christmas message focused on his struggles, forgiveness and second chances.
“Life has taught me — and it has been a hard, sometimes painful and very public lesson — the importance of honest connection in life,” he said. “This is a world of second chances, of renewed relationships and of forgiveness.” He spoke of his son, River. “I am a fortunate man indeed. Holding River, changing him and feeding him… I think about his future wide open before him.”
He reached out to those suffering addiction. “For those that are struggling with addiction or other mental-health challenges, the holidays can aggravate rather than soothe these conditions,” he said.
Brazeau spoke to Indigenous People: “I would like my young Indigenous brothers and sisters right across the country to know how precious and valued they are. I ask them not to give in to despair during the holidays or at any time. Instead, reach out to those who have your best interests at heart… And to those who see a friend who is struggling, I encourage you to reach out today to that person.”
You can hear his speech here:

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Single motor vehicle sends woman and child to hosptial

December 28, 2018 108

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are continuing to investigate a single vehicle…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations Police charge man after vehicle found in swamp

December 28, 2018 177

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after an SUV…

Read more

Leave a Reply