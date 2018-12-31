Brant County Mayor wants to re-engage with Six Nations

By Justin Lethbridge Writer BRANT COUNTY-“When I see a hole in something, I try to fix it.” That’s the positive attitude of Brant County’s new Mayor David Bailey . Mayor Bailey sat down with Turtle Island News to look at the coming term. As he takes office for his inaugural term, one of the biggest holes he sees is in the relationship between Brant County and the Six Nations. It’s something that he feels needs to be corrected. “There’s never been a better time to be good neighbours,” Bailey said in reference to his campaign promise to building a better relationship with the Six Nations and the city of Brantford. One of his first steps to rebuild the relationship will be to reach out to Elected Chief Ava Hill and…



