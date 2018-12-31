National News
ticker

BRANTFORD:NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED

December 31, 2018 80 views

ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED

Due to the unfortunate heavy rain expected for Brantford throughout today and this evening, the City of Brantford has made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Times Square in Harmony Square event. The City of Brantford Parks and Recreation Event Planning Staff wish to thank all the volunteers, vendors and contractors for their efforts in coordinating this event.

The City would also like to acknowledge the following committed sponsors, Downtown BrantfordBrant Taxi, Lancaster Construction, Millards Chartered Professional Accountants & Mitsui High-Tec (Canada) Inc.

For those who were planning on attending the celebration tonight – we thank you for your understanding as safety is always the highest priority for outdoor events.

We sincerely hope that everyone has a safe and festive New Years Eve, celebrating with friends and family and welcoming 2019 with joy and happiness.

For inquiries regarding the cancellation, please contact 519-756-1500 or email harmonysquare@brantford.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Now waiting on Six Nations/New Credit First Baby of 2019

December 31, 2018 75

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s time to wait for Six Nations/New Credit’s first citizen of…

Read more
Daily

Gale warning and possible flooding issued for Lake Erie

December 31, 2018 74

Flood Warning Message #1 – High Lake Erie Level The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing…

Read more

Leave a Reply