BRANTFORD:NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED

ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED

Due to the unfortunate heavy rain expected for Brantford throughout today and this evening, the City of Brantford has made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Times Square in Harmony Square event. The City of Brantford Parks and Recreation Event Planning Staff wish to thank all the volunteers, vendors and contractors for their efforts in coordinating this event.

The City would also like to acknowledge the following committed sponsors, Downtown Brantford, Brant Taxi, Lancaster Construction, Millards Chartered Professional Accountants & Mitsui High-Tec (Canada) Inc.

For those who were planning on attending the celebration tonight – we thank you for your understanding as safety is always the highest priority for outdoor events. We sincerely hope that everyone has a safe and festive New Years Eve, celebrating with friends and family and welcoming 2019 with joy and happiness. For inquiries regarding the cancellation, please contact 519-756-1500 or email harmonysquare@brantford.ca.

