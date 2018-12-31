Local News
ticker

Chippewas of Thames cannabis shop shut down

December 31, 2018 85 views

CHIPPEWA OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) –  Two men have been charged after  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police,  raided  an “illegal cannabis storefront” on Three Fires Road, in the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Ontario  Thursday, December 20th .Police have charged Maurice French, 46,  and Darren Elijah, 40, both of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. The two men have been charged with Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Federal Cannabis Act. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London at a later date. Police have seized property  including  a cannabis resin extraction machine, cannabis resin (Shatter) and cannabis edibles.OPP said in a press release “The OPP enjoys a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Now waiting on Six Nations/New Credit First Baby of 2019

December 31, 2018 74

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s time to wait for Six Nations/New Credit’s first citizen of…

Read more
National News

BRANTFORD:NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED

December 31, 2018 80

ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED Due to the unfortunate…

Read more