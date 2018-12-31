Chippewas of Thames cannabis shop shut down

CHIPPEWA OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON) – Two men have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation Police, raided an “illegal cannabis storefront” on Three Fires Road, in the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation, Ontario Thursday, December 20th .Police have charged Maurice French, 46, and Darren Elijah, 40, both of the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation. The two men have been charged with Possess Cannabis unlawfully for the purpose of selling, contrary to section 10(2) of the Federal Cannabis Act. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London at a later date. Police have seized property including a cannabis resin extraction machine, cannabis resin (Shatter) and cannabis edibles.OPP said in a press release “The OPP enjoys a…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice