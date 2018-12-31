Gale warning and possible flooding issued for Lake Erie

Flood Warning Message #1 – High Lake Erie Level

The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing the following High Lake Erie Level Warning:

Environment Canada has issued a gale warning for Lake Erie, with strong south-west winds, gusting to 90 km/h, expected overnight Monday before diminishing on Tuesday morning. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry surge model forecast for the eastern end of Lake Erie is predicting lake levels to exceed the critical level warning threshold.

In the vicinity of Port Maitland the following forecast applies:

Lake Erie current elevation at Port Maitland: 174.58m (IGLD 1985)

Lake Erie estimated to peak at: 175.55m (IGLD 1985), excluding waves

Lake Erie Expected time of peak: Early morning hours of January 1st 2019

Critical Level: 175.5m (IGLD 1985)

Forecast (estimated) Peak Lake Level: 0.05m above the critical level, excluding waves

Significant wave action is also expected with waves reaching between 2 and 3 meters in height. The forecasted lake rise and wave action mean the possibility of flooding and erosion exists in low lying areas along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Haldimand County OPP and municipal staff have been requested to monitor roads along the lakeshore this evening and overnight and implement closures as necessary.

The Haldimand County Flood Coordinator has been asked to warn affected residents and businesses within Lake Erie Flood Zone 1 along the Grand River downstream of Dunnville Dam, in the village of Port Maitland and along the lakeshore. Expect Powell Marina, Willow Lane, Port Maitland and the low point cottage area to be the main areas of impact with this event.

The public is urged to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline due to the strong wave action and elevated water levels expected. Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these waterbodies.

Lake levels are updated each hour on the GRCA website at www.grandriver.ca under the river data section.

