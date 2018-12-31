Local News
Helping feed families at annual Christmas Basket giveaway

December 31, 2018 73 views
Some of the faces behind the scenes working to help local families receive Christmas Baskets were: Debbie General, Joan Thomas, Geannie Martin, Sydenee Miller, (Back L to R) Jaxon King, Geannine Jamieson, Tracey Miller and Terri Farmer. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Justin Lethbridge Writer A small army of volunteers descended on the Six Nations Community Hall early Friday morning to give back to their community. Run by Six Nations Ontario Works, the Christmas Baskets program once again provided a Christmas meal for hundreds of Six Nations families in need on December 21st, 2018. “It means everything to me and my family.” Community member Glenna told me while picking up her basket on December 21st. “It’s just so hard being on a fixed income at this time of year.” It wasn’t the first time Glenna has had to rely on the program to provide her family of four with a Christmas meal. “Oh I’ve been coming here for years.” She said as volunteer Sydenee Miller loaded up a cart with canned…

