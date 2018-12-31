New Brantford Mayor wants to work with Six Nations

By Justin Lethbridge Writer BRANTFORD-While he’s only been on the job for a month Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis has already circled the relationship between Brantford and the Six Nations as a priority. “I’m looking forward to meeting with Chief Hill.” (Elected Chief Ava Hill) Mayor Davis told Turtle Island News. He says he already knows Elected Chief Hill. Their daughter’s took swimming lessons at the same time. That relationship, along with his work with Brant County Mayor David Bailey is something Mayor Davis wants to use to re-establish the Tri-County Council. “I’ve reached out to her, the same with Mayor Bailey and than from there I’d like to talk to them about what is it we can do to reinvigorate that committee….I think it’s important the three of us, the three…
Related Posts
Now waiting on Six Nations/New Credit First Baby of 2019
December 31, 2018 73
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s time to wait for Six Nations/New Credit’s first citizen of…
BRANTFORD:NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED
December 31, 2018 79
ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW YEARS EVE TIMES SQUARE IN HARMONY SQUARE EVENT – CANCELLED Due to the unfortunate…