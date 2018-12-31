New Brantford Mayor wants to work with Six Nations

By Justin Lethbridge Writer BRANTFORD-While he’s only been on the job for a month Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis has already circled the relationship between Brantford and the Six Nations as a priority. “I’m looking forward to meeting with Chief Hill.” (Elected Chief Ava Hill) Mayor Davis told Turtle Island News. He says he already knows Elected Chief Hill. Their daughter’s took swimming lessons at the same time. That relationship, along with his work with Brant County Mayor David Bailey is something Mayor Davis wants to use to re-establish the Tri-County Council. “I’ve reached out to her, the same with Mayor Bailey and than from there I’d like to talk to them about what is it we can do to reinvigorate that committee….I think it’s important the three of us, the three…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice