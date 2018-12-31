Now waiting on Six Nations/New Credit First Baby of 2019

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s time to wait for Six Nations/New Credit’s first citizen of 2019 and Turtle Island News has a lot of gifts to hand out to the bundle of joy. So don’t forget to give us a call at 519-445-0868 or send us an email of message!

Special thanks to all our local businesses and organizations who have provided gifts for the first new citizen of 2019!

Including: Mississauga of Credit First Nation, The Greens at Renton and Golf Depot, Six Nations Police Service, Ohsweken Pharmasave, Brantford’s Antlers, Route 54, Icky’s Tobacconist and Variety, Six Nations Natural Gas, The Barrel, Middleport Tobacco and Convenience, Giant Tiger, Andrea Brant-Pase, McDonald’s Restaurants. You too can donate to our First Baby of 2019 at Turtle Island News.

Add Your Voice