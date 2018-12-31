Daily
National News

Six Nations Police hold RIDE program charge driver with impaired

December 31, 2018 192 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged a man with impaired driving after holding a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program Saturday, Dec., 30, 2018 on Fourth Line.

Police said  on Saturday, December 30th, 2018 at 1:56 AM, the Six Nations Police service were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program in the Fourth Line Road area  when at about 1:56 a.m. police spotted a vehicle approaching the checkpoint suddenly stop and turn around to avoid the RIDE.

Police stopped the blue 2007 GMC Sierra truck, a short distance east of the RIDE.  While speaking with the driver Police determined the man was showing signs of impairment by alcohol and he was arrested.

The man was taken to the Six Nations Police Station for breath tests, which, police said, he failed.

Police charged  Wayne Paul Green, 47, with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle  and a Criminal Code charge of Over 80mg Operation of a Motor vehicle.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Mr. Green was released on a Promise to Appear with a Brantford Court date of February 7th, 2019, to answer to the charges against him.

