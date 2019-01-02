Fire on Saugeen First Nation considered suspicious, police say

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, Ont. _ Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a suspicious house fire in an Indigenous community.

They say they were called to the home on the Saugeen First Nation at around 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The community’s fire department says it found the house fully engulfed in flames, but soon extinguished the fire.

Fire Chief Clinton Root says no injuries were reported.

Provincial police say the fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

Add Your Voice