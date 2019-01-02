Daily
National News

Fire on Saugeen First Nation considered suspicious, police say

January 2, 2019 41 views

SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, Ont. _ Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating a suspicious house fire in an Indigenous community.

 

They say they were called to the home on the Saugeen First Nation at around 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

 

The community’s fire department says it found the house fully engulfed in flames, but soon extinguished the fire.

 

Fire Chief Clinton Root says no injuries were reported.

 

Provincial police say the fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

 

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Art honouring Alaska Native culture installed in Anchorage

January 2, 2019 27

ANCHORAGE, Alaska _ A statue honouring Alaska Native culture has been put up in the state’s…

Read more
National News

Now waiting on Six Nations/New Credit First Baby of 2019

December 31, 2018 101

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-It’s time to wait for Six Nations/New Credit’s first citizen of…

Read more

Leave a Reply