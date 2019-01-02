OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH RACING

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – The County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 55 year old female with racing after police stopped a motor vehicle on Brant Road in the County of Brant, Ontario.

On December 30, 2018 at approximately 11:55 p.m. police observed a motor vehicle that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed on Brant Road near McLean School Road in the County of Brant. The vehicle was followed north bound on Brant Road and recorded a reading on radar of more than double the 60 km/h posted speed limit.

Police have charged Anca ROSCA 55-years-old of the City of Cambridge with -Adult race a motor vehicle – excessive speed contrary to Section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

Her vehicle has been impounded for 7 days and he will appear in Provincial Court, at a later date to answer to the charge.

Aggressive driving is one of the “Big Four” driving behaviours that contribute to road fatalities in Ontario and that the OPP targets as part of its Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP), in their efforts to save lives.

OPP are reminding all motorists that the minimum fine for Stunt driving, if convicted is $2,000 and an automatic drivers licence suspension for 7 days.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

