MALE FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER FLEEING FROM POLICE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged an 18-year-old male with multiple offences following a stolen vehicle investigation and flight from police at a Concession 2 Road, Cayuga, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Saturday January 5, 2019 at 6:54 a.m., OPP responded to the area of Concession 2 Road for a report of a stolen vehicle that had just occurred.

Officers located the stolen vehicle east bound on Haldimand Road 17 and attempted to block the vehicle when it struck a cruiser, turned around and travelled west bound on Haldimand Road 17.

A tire deflation device was deployed, disabling the vehicle on Thorburn Street in Cayuga. The vehicle was abandoned on Thorburn Street north of Talbot Street, where a witness reported the driver had fled the area on foot.

Officers located the male who was identified as the driver and placed him under arrest.

Further investigation determined the male was linked to several thefts from motor vehicles in the area overnight.

OPP has charged 18-year-old Devan HILL of Stoney Creek, Ontario with:

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Three counts of theft under $5,000

Two counts of failing to comply with a sentence

Five counts of trespassing at night

Fail to stop after accident

Fail to remain

Driving a motor vehicle with no drivers licence

Mischief

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County.

