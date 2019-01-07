ATM Found South of Six Nations

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County detachment investigated an incident located at a Concession 5, Townsend, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, January 5, 2019 at approximately 2:19 p.m., a concerned resident contacted the OPP after they located an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that between 7:10 a.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019 and 2:19 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2019, unknowns attended the address and discarded an ATM machine. It appears that the recovered ATM was previously stolen from a Brantford, Ontario address.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

