FAMILY PET FINDS DRUGS IN RESIDENCE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County detachment has charged a male and female after investigating an incident at a Hendry Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Thursday, January 3, 2019 at approximately 7:03 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a drug offence.

Through the course of the Investigation, it was determined that a family pet located a quantity of drugs inside the home. The owner of the dog immediately contacted police.

As a result, police have charged 20-year-old Colin Kenneth John MAXWELL of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following charges:

Possession for purpose of trafficking Xanax

Possession of Heroin

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

Charged with possession of Heroin and failing to comply with recognizance is 18-year-old Jackie Lee WIGHT of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page