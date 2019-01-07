FAMILY PET FINDS DRUGS IN RESIDENCE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County detachment has charged a male and female after investigating an incident at a Hendry Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Thursday, January 3, 2019 at approximately 7:03 a.m., police were contacted by a resident reporting a drug offence.

Through the course of the Investigation, it was determined that a family pet located a quantity of drugs inside the home. The owner of the dog immediately contacted police.

As a result, police have charged 20-year-old Colin Kenneth John MAXWELL of Norfolk County, Ontario with the following charges:

Possession for purpose of trafficking Xanax

Possession of Heroin

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

Charged with possession of Heroin and failing to comply with recognizance is 18-year-old Jackie Lee WIGHT of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

Add Your Voice