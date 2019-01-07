New Credit Man Charged After Fatal Collision on HWY 6

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Members of the Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a three vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway # 6 between the 10th and 11th Concession at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday September 3, 2018.

Police attended the scene and determined that a south bound SUV struck a south bound car then entered the north bound lanes where it collided with a north bound SUV.

The driver of the north bound SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Dave SHAW of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

Three people from the other two vehicles were taken to local hospitals, two were treated for minor injuries and one was transferred to a local trauma unit with serious injuries.

On Friday January 4, 2019 as a result of their investigation, OPP has charged 46-year-old Shannon KING of the Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario with:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Driving motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams on alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing death

Two counts of driving motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams on alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing bodily harm

Criminal negligence causing death

Two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County.

