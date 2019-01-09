First Baby of 2019 is a boy!

The first Six Nations baby of 2019 wasn’t in a rush. First time mother Rayne Burning of Ohsweken bounced between her house, the Six Nations Birthing Center and finally to the Brantford General Hospital before giving birth to Logan Robert Larouche early on Friday January 4th 2019. Little Logan apparently tried to be right on schedule, with Rayne going into labour on his due date of Thursday January 3rd. Despite his attempt at punctuality, Logan just wasn’t ready to say hello to his mother Rayne and father Bryce Larouche. In the end it required an emergency C-Section at 3:30am before Logan was officially born at 4:10am Friday (January 4, 2019) morning. Weighing a very healthy nine lbs, seven oz’s and measuring 57 centimetres long, Bryce described his son as a…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice