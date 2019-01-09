Lady Snipers shut out Whitby

Lady Snipers’ Bomberry making solid impression By Neil Becker Sports Writer There has been no stopping Six Nations Snipers rookie Wadatawi Bomberry from doing what she does best… scoring goals. In making a solid impression Bomberry had a Week 1 debut to remember as she began the New Year with a two-goal performance against the Paris Riverwolves in an 8-5 loss followed by another two goals that had the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena rocking during a 12-0 win against the Whitby Steelhawks. “I really like it. It’s a lot more aggressive than field lacrosse,” Bomberry said about her first taste playing in the Arena Lacrosse League with the Snipers. Shortly after wrapping up that January 5th Opening weekend with the shutout win Bomberry went on to add, “I knew people on…



