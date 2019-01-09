Editorial
ticker

Letters: Councilor Miller District 4 Report

January 9, 2019 32 views

District 4 Report August, September, October, December 2018 Councillor Helen Miller This period I attended the majority of regular Committee of the Whole and General Council meetings, internal committees as well as the Cannabis community meetings and election code meeting. I also attended other meetings and events. For the first time Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) hosted a community gathering for food and fellowship. This event was well attended. SNEC held its annual budget meetings where the various directors presented their proposed budgets for review and approval. SNEC also held an awards brunch this period that combined the Wilma General Award, Community Treasures Awards, attendance and academic awards. The SNEC and the Haudenosaunne Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) met at the Woodland Cultural Centre in a closed meeting on Dec. 17.Due…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C. 

January 9, 2019 25

By Laura Kane THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C.-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a…

Read more
Meet Six Nations newest citizen little Logan Robert Larouche and his parents Bryce Larouche and Kalena Rayne Burning. Logan was born early Friday, Jan. 4th, 2019 and was welcomed with gifts from Six Nations businesses, Brantford and the Mississauguas of Credit First Nation. See story page 12.. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

First Baby of 2019 is a boy!

January 9, 2019 129

The first Six Nations baby of 2019 wasn’t in a rush. First time mother Rayne Burning…

Read more