NO:IA brings in the New Year

January 9, 2019 30 views
Six Nations Fire fighters handed out donuts marking the annual tradition New Years’ Day. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

Six Nations’ NO:IA tradition of visiting family members and friends on the first day of a new year is in no danger of dying out with those seeking donuts out in full force New Years’ Day….

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C. 

January 9, 2019 18

By Laura Kane THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C.-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a…

Read more
Meet Six Nations newest citizen little Logan Robert Larouche and his parents Bryce Larouche and Kalena Rayne Burning. Logan was born early Friday, Jan. 4th, 2019 and was welcomed with gifts from Six Nations businesses, Brantford and the Mississauguas of Credit First Nation. See story page 12.. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

First Baby of 2019 is a boy!

January 9, 2019 120

The first Six Nations baby of 2019 wasn’t in a rush. First time mother Rayne Burning…

Read more