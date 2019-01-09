Six Nations holds support rallies for Wet’suwet’en after arrests

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Over 30 men, women and children held a solidarity march at the Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken Tuesday to show their support for the people of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The rally held on Tuesday January 8th 2019, comes a day after the RCMP broke through a barrier set up at the Gidimt’en camp checkpoint, arresting 14 First Nation’s people in the process. The checkpoint is one of two that have been set up on the Wet’suwet’en First Nation to stop members of the Coastal GasLink company from accessing the site of their natural gas pipeline. The line runs through the Wet’suwet’en traditional territory and a barricade set up at the Unist’ot’en camp had been established to block entry to anyone attempting to access the area without…
Related Posts
Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C.
January 9, 2019 24
By Laura Kane THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C.-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a…
First Baby of 2019 is a boy!
January 9, 2019 127
The first Six Nations baby of 2019 wasn’t in a rush. First time mother Rayne Burning…