Six Nations holds support rallies for Wet’suwet’en after arrests

By Justin Lethbridge Writer Over 30 men, women and children held a solidarity march at the Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken Tuesday to show their support for the people of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. The rally held on Tuesday January 8th 2019, comes a day after the RCMP broke through a barrier set up at the Gidimt’en camp checkpoint, arresting 14 First Nation’s people in the process. The checkpoint is one of two that have been set up on the Wet’suwet’en First Nation to stop members of the Coastal GasLink company from accessing the site of their natural gas pipeline. The line runs through the Wet’suwet’en traditional territory and a barricade set up at the Unist’ot’en camp had been established to block entry to anyone attempting to access the area without…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice