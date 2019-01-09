Steve Smith’s Battle

By Justin Lethbridge Turtle Island News Renowned local pottery artist Steve Smith needs the community’s help in his fight against West Nile virus. Steve contracted West Nile in August 2018 and suffered a severe reaction to the disease which continues to keep him in intensive care at Brantford General Hospital. Carried by mosquitoes, the West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and usually results in mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle aches and nausea. However, Heath Canada estimates that 1-in-150 people who contract the virus develop severe and life threatening symptoms. These symptoms include swelling of the brain, meningitis, and spinal cord swelling. In these cases lasting effects such as long-term muscle weakness, fatigue, paralysis, confusion, depression, and difficulty in performing daily cases have been known to…



