Local News
ticker

Steve Smith’s Battle

January 9, 2019 32 views

By Justin Lethbridge Turtle Island News Renowned local pottery artist Steve Smith needs the community’s help in his fight against West Nile virus. Steve contracted West Nile in August 2018 and suffered a severe reaction to the disease which continues to keep him in intensive care at Brantford General Hospital. Carried by mosquitoes, the West Nile virus affects the central nervous system and usually results in mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle aches and nausea. However, Heath Canada estimates that 1-in-150 people who contract the virus develop severe and life threatening symptoms. These symptoms include swelling of the brain, meningitis, and spinal cord swelling. In these cases lasting effects such as long-term muscle weakness, fatigue, paralysis, confusion, depression, and difficulty in performing daily cases have been known to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau touts controversial pipeline project in speech to supporters in B.C. 

January 9, 2019 22

By Laura Kane THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C.-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of a…

Read more
Meet Six Nations newest citizen little Logan Robert Larouche and his parents Bryce Larouche and Kalena Rayne Burning. Logan was born early Friday, Jan. 4th, 2019 and was welcomed with gifts from Six Nations businesses, Brantford and the Mississauguas of Credit First Nation. See story page 12.. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

First Baby of 2019 is a boy!

January 9, 2019 125

The first Six Nations baby of 2019 wasn’t in a rush. First time mother Rayne Burning…

Read more