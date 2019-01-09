Urban Indigenous Homelessness

By Justin Lethbridge Turtle Island News Photos by Justin Lethbridge After admitting that Indigenous agencies haven’t gotten a fair share in the past, Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclous announced in November 2018 that Indigenous agencies will get a ‘transformative’ amount of money to fight homelessness. “As you’ll see very soon, the investment we’re going to make to fight Indigenous homelessness will be very significant,” the minister said while speaking at the National Conference on Ending Homelessness held in Hamilton in November. “It’s going to be transformative for our relationship with Indigenous people on homelessness.” “It’s money that is sorely needed.” “It comes down to a lack of funding.” Sheryl Green told Turtle Island News. “There’s never enough funding. Not just for programs but for staff, we can’t pay benefits to…



