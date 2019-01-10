Newfoundland First Nation in mourning after woman’s suspicious death

CONNE RIVER, N.L. _ A Newfoundland First Nation is grieving after the suspicious death of an Indigenous woman, saying it shows the national crisis has no boundaries.

The Miawpukek Mi’kamawey Mawi’omi First Nation identified the woman as Chantal John and expressed condolences from the chief, council and the community, describing the death as a “horrible act of violence.”

Premier Dwight Ball told reporters Thursday he had spoken with Miawpukek Chief Mi’Sel Joe and expressed his condolences to the community in Conne River.

In a news release, local RCMP said they responded to a complaint of suspicious death at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and police remain on the scene.

In a Facebook post, the First Nation emphasized the impact of John’s loss on the small community and said her death “has hit home that the MMIWG crisis has no boundaries.”

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Section and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

