Daily
National News

Brantford detour in place to avoid Six Nations protest on Cockshutt Road

January 11, 2019 86 views

BRANTFORD-The City of Brantford says it is working with its “neighbouring municipality, the County of Brant and OPP officials..to ensure the safe flow of traffic into the city,” after a demonstration of support for  people arrested in northern B.C. earlier this week blocked a main highway into the city today (Friday Jan 11 2019).

 Phelps Rd at Cockshutt Rd_Detour Cockshutt Road at Highway 18 has been blocked by a  demonstration in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and 14 people arrested in northern BC by armed RCMP.

  The city said its  “first and foremost priority was maintaining the operations of the city while ensuring the health and safety of our residents. We are working closely with our neighbouring municipality, the County of Brant and OPP officials who are currently on site at Cockshutt Rd. and Hwy 18 outside of Brantford, to ensure the safe flow of traffic into the city and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. “

The city says “the OPP is working with protest organizers to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their rights in a lawful manner while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

The City has put the attached detour in place. 

“We thank the public for their understanding as we continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates throughout the day as needed.” 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Man charged with first degree murder of Newfoundland Indigenous woman 

January 11, 2019 24

CONNE RIVER, N.L.- A Newfoundland man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 28-year-old…

Read more
Daily

Federal watchdog says four year old victims rights regime falling short 

January 11, 2019 28

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The new federal watchdog for victims of crime says…

Read more

Leave a Reply