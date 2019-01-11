Brantford detour in place to avoid Six Nations protest on Cockshutt Road

BRANTFORD-The City of Brantford says it is working with its “neighbouring municipality, the County of Brant and OPP officials..to ensure the safe flow of traffic into the city,” after a demonstration of support for people arrested in northern B.C. earlier this week blocked a main highway into the city today (Friday Jan 11 2019).

Phelps Rd at Cockshutt Rd_Detour Cockshutt Road at Highway 18 has been blocked by a demonstration in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and 14 people arrested in northern BC by armed RCMP.

The city said its “first and foremost priority was maintaining the operations of the city while ensuring the health and safety of our residents. We are working closely with our neighbouring municipality, the County of Brant and OPP officials who are currently on site at Cockshutt Rd. and Hwy 18 outside of Brantford, to ensure the safe flow of traffic into the city and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. “

The city says “the OPP is working with protest organizers to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their rights in a lawful manner while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

The City has put the attached detour in place.

“We thank the public for their understanding as we continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates throughout the day as needed.”

