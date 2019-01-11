Daily
National News

Police and Indigenous blockades going up, work to begin again on B.C. pipeline 

January 11, 2019 56 views

SMITHERS, B.C.- A convoy of work trucks passed through a police roadblock today heading to the Unist’ot’en camp to dismantle barriers that had blocked workers from starting construction on a natural gas pipeline through Wet’suwet’en territory.

Senior officers in the RCMP’s Indigenous liaison unit were also going to the site, which has been the centre of growing tensions in a dispute over the pipeline and Indigenous claims to the land.

On Thursday, hereditary chiefs struck a deal with RCMP, agreeing to abide with an interim court injunction by not blocking access to the site.

In exchange, the chiefs said members of the First Nation would not be arrested and the Unist’ot’en camp would be allowed to remain intact.

Chief Na’Moks said they made the temporary agreement to protect Wet’suwet’en members, some of whom were already traumatized after another checkpoint was dismantled and 14 people were arrested on Monday.

Coastal GasLink president Rick Gateman said the agreement lays the groundwork for the company to have free access to the area for pre-construction and construction work on the pipeline, which will run to LNG Canada’s $40-billion export facility in Kitimat.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Man charged with first degree murder of Newfoundland Indigenous woman 

January 11, 2019 22

CONNE RIVER, N.L.- A Newfoundland man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 28-year-old…

Read more
Daily

Federal watchdog says four year old victims rights regime falling short 

January 11, 2019 25

By Jordan Press THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The new federal watchdog for victims of crime says…

Read more

Leave a Reply