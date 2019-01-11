Six Nations Police, OPP swarm Townline/Mohawk Road area after shots fired at house

Police arrested a man in the bush pictured here after a nearby house on Mohawk Road near Townline Road was shot at Friday (January 11, 2018) morning.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-Six Nations Police and OPP arrested a man about 8:30 a.m. today (Friday January 11, 2019) after reports that a house on Mohawk Road between Second Line and First Line had been shot at. An OPP helicopter and police swarmed over Townline and Mohawk Road blocking off sections of Mohawk Road between First Line and Second Lines this morning after a report of shots fired at a house on Mohawk Road from a speeding vehicle. Sources told Turtle Island News police chased the car believed involved in the incident when it pulled into a bush line and the man apparently got out and ran into the bush. The man was arrested shortly after. Six Nations Police and OPP have not responded to Turtle Island News calls.

