Man arrested after man hunt launched in stolen vehicle chase at Six Nations

January 14, 2019 488 views

Six Nations Police and OPP search area around Mohawk Longhouse Monday. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

The Six Nations Police have arrested a man after a man-hunt that included an Ontario Provincial Police K-9 unit began searching the wooded area surrounding the Mohawk Longhouse on Fifth Line around 4 p.m. Monday January 14, 2019.

Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said  police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that went from Six Nations into Hagersville and back to Six Nations .

Police and the OPP K-9  unit searched the area surrounding the Mohawk Longhouse where the man had ditched the vehicle before  wandering into the Longhouse and then heading off into the nearby wooded area sources said.  Sources said the man went into the Longhouse, where Midwinter Ceremonies were underway and  tried participating in what was taking place before taking off into the bush area where he was later arrested.  Police had asked those families present to leave the area for their safety  while the search was underway. More to come…

 

