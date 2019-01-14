Man charged with impaired driving in single vehicle accident

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) -A 30 year old man is facing impaired driving charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a collision at a Tuscarora Road on the Mississauga’s of the Credit First Nation Friday.

OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Six Nations paramedics responded to Tuscarora Road and Mississauga Road for a single vehicle collision Friday, January 11, 2019 at about 10:109 p.m. after a witness reported a vehicle rolled onto its side into the ditch.

OPP confirmed a male driver was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Six Nations paramedics transported the male to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP said the vehicle was travelling north bound on Tuscarora Road when the driver failed to negotiate a turn at Mississauga Road, causing the vehicle to collide into the ditch and roll onto its side. OPP said when officers spoke with male driver, signs of impairment were detected and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver was more than two times over the legal limit.

OPP has charged Tyler Anderson of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

He is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP INVESTIGATE THEFT OF VEHICLE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a Highway 6, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday January 13, 2019 at 2:10 p.m., OPP responded to Highway 6 after a resident noticed their vehicle was missing from their property. OPP said sometime between Saturday January 12, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. and Sunday January 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., a black 2013 Chrysler Town and Country mini van that was locked and parked in the driveway was stolen.

OPP continue to investigate is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a 48-year-old Caledonia woman with multiple offences including impaired driving, following a collision investigation at an Argyle Street, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Sunday January 13, 2019 at 8:43 p.m., OPP responded to Argyle Street near Caithness Street for a two vehicle collision.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants.

OPP said their investigation determined that an SUV and a passenger vehicle were both travelling south bound on Argyle Street when the passenger vehicle struck the SUV from behind.

While officers were speaking with the female driver of the passenger vehicle, signs of impairment were detected and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver was more than three and a half times over the legal limit.

A search of the vehicle revealed an unsealed container of liquor

OPP has charged 48-year-old Lorianne Hunt of Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario with:

Driving a motor vehicle while impaired

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol

Careless driving

Driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

She is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga, Haldimand County at a later date to answer to the charges.

