NLL’s Philadelphia Wings fire announcer after racially insensitive remarks

January 14, 2019 256 views

PHILADELPHIA- Shawny Hill has been fired by the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League two days after he made racially insensitive comments about a First Nations player on the visiting Georgia Swarm. The Wings put out a statement on Monday saying Hill had been “permanently removed” from the role. Hill’s Twitter profile also states that he was a TV announcer for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers. The Wings’ statement says that he has been suspended from all in-arena announcing assignments at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NLL and NHL teams. Hill called for Swarm forward Lyle Thompson to have his pony-tail cut off during Georgia’s 13-11 win on Saturday night. Thompson, from Onondaga Nation, N.Y., and his brothers Jerome and Miles all play for the Swarm and wear braided…

