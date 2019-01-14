National News
Prime Minister to shuffle cabinet today

January 14, 2019 58 views

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet today.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybold is expected to be shifted to Veteran’s Affairs, a lateral move.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott speaks with Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde following her address to the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs meeting in Ottawa, Wednesday December 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Jane Philpott will be moving from Indigenous Services to President of Treasury Board.

 

