Prime Minister to shuffle cabinet today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet today.
Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybold is expected to be shifted to Veteran’s Affairs, a lateral move.
Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott speaks with Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde following her address to the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs meeting in Ottawa, Wednesday December 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Jane Philpott will be moving from Indigenous Services to President of Treasury Board.
Add Your Voice
Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page
.