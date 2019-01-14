Prime Minister Trudeau shuffles cabinet, Jody Wilson-Raybould moves to Veterans Affairs

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet today.

Hon Jody Wilson Raybould has moved to Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence. It’s considered a lateral move from Justice Minister.

Jane Philpott moved to President of the Treasury Board and MInister of Digital Government from Indigenous Services Ministers.

Seamus O’Reagan becomes MInister of Indigenous Services after a testy time as MInister of Veterans Affairs.

Hon MP David Lametti became Justice Minister

