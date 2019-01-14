National News
ticker

Prime Minister Trudeau shuffles cabinet, Jody Wilson-Raybould moves to Veterans Affairs

January 14, 2019 57 views

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet today.

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

Hon Jody Wilson Raybould has moved to Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.  It’s considered a lateral move from Justice Minister.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MP Jane Philpott

Jane Philpott moved to  President of the Treasury Board and MInister of Digital Government from Indigenous Services Ministers.

Seamus O’Reagan becomes MInister of Indigenous Services after a testy time as MInister  of Veterans Affairs.

Seamus O’Regan MP
Minister Indigenous Services

MP David Lametti
Justice Minister

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hon MP David Lametti became Justice Minister

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Five year old injured after shots fired at home in northern Saskatchewan

January 15, 2019 17

LA RONGE, Sask. _ Mounties say a five-year-old child was wounded after several gunshots were fired…

Read more
Daily

NLL’s Philadelphia Wings fire announcer after racially insensitive remarks

January 14, 2019 273

PHILADELPHIA- Shawny Hill has been fired by the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League two days…

Read more

Leave a Reply