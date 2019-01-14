Six Nations Police seek public’s help after man suffers gunshot wound to head in possible Brantford altercation

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are asking the public for help after a local man, found with a gunshot wound to his head at a Sixth Line home may have been shot outside a bar in Brantford Saturday.

Six Nations Police said they received a call from a woman at the home about an injured man at a house on Sixth Line Road Saturday, January 12th, 2019 at about 4:15 a.m. Police said the woman told them the man was bleeding and was being driven to hospital.

Six Nations Police said they stopped a black Cadillac Escalade heading westbound on Sixth Line Road at 4:18 A.M., and one of the people inside was a 22-year-old man who had suffered what appeared to be slash wounds to his head.

Police said the man was conscious but appeared intoxicated and confused and had been dropped off at the 6th Line Road residence with the injuries to his head. An ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Hamilton General Hospital.

At the Hamilton General Hospital doctors sedated the man; his condition was listed as stable when he regained consciousness.

After further examination doctors determined that the male had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe that the victim had been involved in an altercation outside of Brando’s Bar in Brantford sometime after 2:00 A.M. Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811, Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 or CRIMESTOPPERS.

Add Your Voice