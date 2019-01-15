Five year old injured after shots fired at home in northern Saskatchewan

LA RONGE, Sask. _ Mounties say a five-year-old child was wounded after several gunshots were fired at a house in northern Saskatchewan.

RCMP were called Sunday night to a home on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band reserve.

Officers say a bullet went through a wall of the home and hit the child inside.

There were other people in the house, but they did not report injuries.

The child was taken to hospital with what was described as a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

RCMP say the shooting suspects fled the scene and officers continue to investigate.

In 2008, a toddler in a home on the Samson Cree reserve in central Alberta was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

Asia Saddleback was 23 months old when she was shot while she was eating dinner with relatives. She survived but doctors were unable to remove the bullet lodged between her liver and spine.

Christopher Crane pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, robbery, use of a firearm and possession and was sent to prison.

In 2011, also on the Samson reserve, five-year old Ethan Yellowbird was sleeping in his tiny fire-truck bed when he was hit by a bullet that came through the wall of his house. He was struck in the head and died.

Three teens who took turns firing a rifle at the home pleaded guilty to manslaughter. They were each sentenced to the maximum youth sentence _ three years of supervision with varying degrees of restriction.

