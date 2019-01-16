Blues call up Jordan Nolan

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter It was a busy weekend for the St. Louis Blues who officially recalled forwards Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan who have both been tearing it up with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage. Prior to the recall Kyrou, who is only 20 years old, has shown a real offensive flair as he leads the Rampage with 11 goals and 25 points in 26 games. His production hasn’t gone unnoticed as he was named the ANHL’s Rookie of the Month for December and was included for the AHL All Star Classic. Earlier this season Kyrou scored one goal and two points in 11 games with the Blues. Also showcasing that offensive talent with the Rampage has been Nolan who in 30 games has made his presence…



