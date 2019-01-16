Daily
Four men charged in Manitoba for night hunting with lights

January 16, 2019

WINNIPEG _ The Manitoba government says four men have been charged with  hunting at night with lights.

 

The province says wildlife officers nabbed two men in December from the Lake Manitoba First Nation near Asher.

 

They were also charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a pickup and hunting on private land without permission.

 

In another case, officers arrested an Alberta man near Inglis and a man from the RM of Riding Mountain West and charged them with hunting at night with lights.

 

In both cases the trucks, firearms and spotlights were seized as evidence.

 

The charges were laid under the province’s existing Wildlife Act, but amendments strengthening the legislation are waiting to be proclaimed.

 

Some Indigenous groups have said banning spotlight hunting infringes on their constitutional rights.

 

Premier Brian Pallister has called spotlight hunting inhumane.

