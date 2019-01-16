Kevin Sandy Named Chief Executive Officer of 2020 North American Indigenous Games

Six Nations own Kevin Sandy has been named the Chief Executive Officer of the 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG). The games will be held on the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kmaq people in Halifax, or Kjipuktuk as its known in Mi’kmaw, Nova Scotia. With his experience in leadership roles at the 2015 Pan Am Parapan Games, 2017 North American Indigenous Games and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and Opening Ceremonies, Kevin Sandy brings a wealth of experience to the role. He also has experience as a player, coach and manager for numerous teams capturing international, national and provincial championships in lacrosse and basketball. Appointed by the Mi’kmaw Sport Council of Nova Scotia, Mr. Sandy is expected to provide strategic leadership, support and knowledge while ensuring effective…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice