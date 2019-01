Mural for Brantford campus of Six Nations Polytechnic

A mural unveiling at Six Nations Polytechnic’s Brantford Campus revealing the past, present and future of Indigenous education will be unveiled Thursday. The mural will be a feature to the main lobby area of the Brantford campus. Six Nations Polytechnic commissioned artists Raymond Skye to four panels, each with a different theme or focus on Hodinohso:ni education. The event will take place at Six Nations Polytechnic’s Brantford Campus, 411 Elgin street Brantford Thursday January 17th, 2019 at 10 am-11am with Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill;Rebecca Jamieson, President of Six Nations Polytechnic; Raymond Skye, Artist in Attendance….



