Six Nations Atom LL#1 complete dramatic comeback

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter Six Nations Atom LL #1 forward Carter Martin revealed what was a simple game plan when asked about his game tying breakaway goal. Shortly after snapping home a third period breakaway goal which got the Gaylord Powless Arena fans rocking in the eventual 4-4 weekend draw against the Delhi Rockets 1, Martin said he “just shot it as hard as I could. I was pretty happy.” Meanwhile Six Nations, who overcame an early third period 3-1 deficit, got a strong offensive performance from speedy forward Boden Hill who notched another hat trick in a game which could have seen him get four or five. “I had two hat tricks in the Paris tournament,” Hill said. Reflecting on his favorite of the three goals a smiling…



