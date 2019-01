Six Nations Atom LL#1 complete dramatic comeback

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter Six Nations Atom LL #1 forward Carter Martin revealed what was a simple game plan when asked about his game tying breakaway goal. Shortly after snapping home a third period breakaway goal which got the Gaylord Powless Arena fans rocking in the eventual 4-4 weekend draw against the Delhi Rockets 1, Martin said he “just shot it as hard as I could. I was pretty happy.” Meanwhile Six Nations, who overcame an early third period 3-1 deficit, got a strong offensive performance from speedy forward Boden Hill who notched another hat trick in a game which could have seen him get four or five. “I had two hat tricks in the Paris tournament,” Hill said. Reflecting on his favorite of the three goals a smiling…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page