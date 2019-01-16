Steelhawks split weekend games

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter While it might only be January, there was no underestimating the significance of these back to back weekend games between the Hamilton Steelhawks and Whitby Dunlops. With approximately five weeks remaining in the regular season Hamilton with 21 points currently trails second place Whitby by six points and they couldn’t move closer after a Friday night 5-3 loss at home followed by a 6-5 win in Whitby. “Friday night we gave up to many odd man rushes and it costs us in the end,” Steelhawks forward Cameron Sault said. Reflecting on the Saturday win, which brought the point differential down to six Sault added, “It was huge. We are trying to catch them in the standings and are only a few points back while they…
