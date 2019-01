Foreign Ministry officials in Burkina Faso have confirmed a Canadian mining company employee has been found dead after being kidnapped in the west African country’s northern Sahel region.

They say Kirk Woodman, a Halifax man who worked for the Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company, was found dead late Wednesday in Oudalan province.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State organization.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page