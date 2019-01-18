OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER TO PARADISE POOLS

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a business located on Colborne Street West in the County of Brant at approximately noon on 11 January 2019 in response to a break and enter.

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that between at approximately noon on January 11, 2019 unknown person(s) gained entry at Paradise Pools located at 1089 Colborne Street West in the County of Brant. Once inside thieves stole a small amount of cash.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects and suspect vehicles in this case.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

