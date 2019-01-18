Police

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER TO PARADISE POOLS

January 18, 2019 16 views

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a business located on Colborne Street West in the County of Brant at approximately noon on 11 January 2019 in response to a break and enter.

 

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that between at approximately noon on January 11, 2019 unknown person(s) gained entry at Paradise Pools located at 1089 Colborne Street West in the County of Brant. Once inside thieves stole a small amount of cash.

 

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects and suspect vehicles in this case.

 

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Man Hunt on Six Nations Leads to Arrest and Multiple Charges

January 16, 2019 311

Midwinter Ceremonies had to be shut down Monday when a man being sought by police ran…

Read more
Daily

Hamilton Police Investigate Overnight B&E to Dispensary

January 16, 2019 65

Hamilton Police continue to investigate an overnight break and enter to a dispensary located on the…

Read more

Leave a Reply