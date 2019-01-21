Brantford Man Fee’s Police, Throws Away Gun

On Friday January 11, 2019 Brantford Police Service received a report about a theft of a motor vehicle. The victim had lent his vehicle to an acquaintance who did not return the vehicle when they were supposed to. All attempts to have the vehicle returned to the owner had failed. Community Patrol Officers observed the vehicle being operated on King Street later that day and performed a traffic stop. When the officers attempted to speak to the parties in the vehicle they fled on foot. A short foot pursuit was conducted with the male driver who was located a short distance away in a business. Investigation revealed that the accused had just discarded a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the bathroom of the business and was attempting to flee the area. The accused was arrested without incident. While dealing with the male he was found to be in possession of a large amount of money and a knife. Further investigation revealed a backpack inside the vehicle which contained a large amount of drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs including crack cocaine (street value $1140.00), methamphetamine (street value$4900), fentanyl powder (street value $15,500.00), cocaine (street value $4900.00) and Percocet pills (street value $30.00). The suspected value of the controlled substances is over $26,000. Further investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by court orders with conditions. As a result of the investigation Shaun Austin Krawiec, a 22 year old Bradford male is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (crack cocaine), Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (methamphetamine), Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Fentanyl), Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine) and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Percocet) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused is also charged with Careless Storage of Firearm, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Carry Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Prohibited Ammunition, Possession of Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of Firearm contrary to Court Order x2 and Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

