Six Nations Man Facing Multiple Charges After Pellet Gun Shooting

January 21, 2019 128 views

An Ohsweken man is facing multiple charges after a man armed with a pellet gun shot another man before fleeing the scene on Seneca Road with the victim and then  police giving chase Friday, January 11th, 2019 at about 6:27 a.m..

Six Nations Police  said they received a weapons call reporting a man had been shot on Seneca Road, Six Nations Territory and the suspect fled the scene with the male victim following.

Six Nations Police, with the assistance of the OPP, set up roadblocks and followed the vehicle in and around the Six Nations Territory in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Chevy truck with a blue light around the rear plate area.

Police learned that the suspect had allegedly pointed a pellet gun at and shot the victim before fleeing in the truck.

Police got the truck stopped at a Townline residence and then pursued the lone man on foot. He was found hiding in an abandoned residence on Mohawk Road.

Kenneth Lee Akey, 30,  of Ohsweken and was arrested by Police at the scene. No one received any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Akey  is facing numerous charges: Pointing a firearm; Possession of firearm for dangerous purpose; Careless use of a firearm; Use firearm in commission of an offence; Discharge firearm with intent; Failure to stop after accident; Flight from police; Dangerous drive and Unlawfully in a dwelling.

