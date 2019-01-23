Local News
A message of warmth …from Six Nations to Pikangikum

January 23, 2019 28 views
A call out for donations over the holidays was answered for these students in need of warm winter clothes. (Photos supplied by Jennifer Manitowabi vice-principal)

By Lynda Powless Editor The winter just got a little bit warmer for students at Pikangikum’s Eenchokay Birchstick School thanks to a winter clothing campaign organized by Six Nations business woman Dakota Brant. Brant, who owns Sapling and Flint Designs in the Ohsweken plaza, saw a call out for winter clothing from Eenchokay Birchstick School’s vice principal. Over the holidays vice principal Jennifer Manitowabi called out for donations. Students didn’t have adequate winter clothing for temperatures that are hitting -30 degrees. There are days it is so cold the school closes rather than have students risk the cold temperatures. The story touched Brant’s heart. The mother of a young son she understood how parent’s would feel unable to provide for their child. So she launched a campaign to raise money…

