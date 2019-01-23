Local News
As it is Above… It is Below!

January 23, 2019 27 views
Mohawk Seedkeeper Terrylynn Brant, Bonnie Whitlow of Laurier Brantford, Wilfred Buck from MFNERC Winnipeg and Prof. Annette Lee an astrophysicist and Director of Native Skywatchers gathered in the Planetarium at MacMaster University to share indigenous knowledge. ( Photo Terrylynn Brant )

By Terrylynn Brant “As it is Above…It is Below”, are the words of Prof. Annette Lee, Dept. of Physics & Astronomy, St Cloud State University, said during her presentation at the “Indigenous Astronomy Workshop” hosted by Western & MacMaster Universities. The gathering brought together astronomers, academics, cultural knowledge holders and the public to share indigenous astronomy. Prof. Lee, Ojibway/Lakota explained how her academic journey began with offering tobacco and asking elders and “Star Readers” to aid in the creation of star maps for the Ojibway/ Lakota Nations. The Big Dipper to the Ojibway/Lakota is called “Blue Spirit Woman” or “Tu n win” . Blue Spirit Woman helps humans in birthing as they pass though the doorway in the sky. This doorway looks like two inverted teepees, one on top the…

