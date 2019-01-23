By Terrylynn Brant “As it is Above…It is Below”, are the words of Prof. Annette Lee, Dept. of Physics & Astronomy, St Cloud State University, said during her presentation at the “Indigenous Astronomy Workshop” hosted by Western & MacMaster Universities. The gathering brought together astronomers, academics, cultural knowledge holders and the public to share indigenous astronomy. Prof. Lee, Ojibway/Lakota explained how her academic journey began with offering tobacco and asking elders and “Star Readers” to aid in the creation of star maps for the Ojibway/ Lakota Nations. The Big Dipper to the Ojibway/Lakota is called “Blue Spirit Woman” or “Tu n win” . Blue Spirit Woman helps humans in birthing as they pass though the doorway in the sky. This doorway looks like two inverted teepees, one on top the…