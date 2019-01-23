Blue Devils Madison Henry showcasing her V-Ball talents

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter Madison Henry got her groove back. Once McKinnon Park Blue Devils senior girls’ volleyball veteran Madison Henry found her groove, momentum quickly began to turn. Desperately looking to head into the break on a winning note, the Blue Devils found themselves in tough early on. Trailing at home against Dunnville Henry came to the service line and proceeded to set the tone in what was the opening game of a best out of five. It was the game turning point when Henry, who is in her fourth year playing high school volleyball, proved to be clutch serving seven straight points which put them 18-13 on route to a 25-21 Game 1 win. Henry is in her fourth year playing high school volley ball. The grade…
Related Posts
Six Nations Tomahawks will compete in newly formed Senior Lacrosse League
January 23, 2019 24
By Neil Becker Sports Reporter This coming summer promises to be an exciting time for lacrosse…
Austin Staat’s seven point outing leads Seals over Roughnecks 15 9
January 23, 2019 17
CP News SAN DIEGO _ Austin Staats had three goals and four assists and Casey Jackson…