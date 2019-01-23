EDITORIAL: Hydro One has no choice

A pipeline is stopped in B.C.. A major transmission line has been halted. This past summer an Ontario court ruled a land lease issued by the HCCC didn’t hold water and allowed the Six Nations Elected Council and Ontario to force a Six Nations farmer off lands the HCCC had been managing for 12 years. Protests, law suits, promises of negotiations. Despite generations of crying foul traditional governments continue to be ignored, subjected to harassment, victimized and oppressed. Twenty two years ago that was suppose to come to an end. When Delagmuukw, a ground breaking ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada gave weight to Aboriginal Title and the protection afforded to it under the Constitution Act that was suppose to come to an end. Canada shuttered a little at what…



