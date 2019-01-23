Editorial
ticker

EDITORIAL: Hydro One has no choice

January 23, 2019 66 views

A pipeline is stopped in B.C.. A major transmission line has been halted. This past summer an Ontario court ruled a land lease issued by the HCCC didn’t hold water and allowed the Six Nations Elected Council and Ontario to force a Six Nations farmer off lands the HCCC had been managing for 12 years. Protests, law suits, promises of negotiations. Despite generations of crying foul traditional governments continue to be ignored, subjected to harassment, victimized and oppressed. Twenty two years ago that was suppose to come to an end. When Delagmuukw, a ground breaking ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada gave weight to Aboriginal Title and the protection afforded to it under the Constitution Act that was suppose to come to an end. Canada shuttered a little at what…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Mohawk Seedkeeper Terrylynn Brant, Bonnie Whitlow of Laurier Brantford, Wilfred Buck from MFNERC Winnipeg and Prof. Annette Lee an astrophysicist and Director of Native Skywatchers gathered in the Planetarium at MacMaster University to share indigenous knowledge. ( Photo Terrylynn Brant )
Local News

As it is Above… It is Below!

January 23, 2019 27

By Terrylynn Brant “As it is Above…It is Below”, are the words of Prof. Annette Lee,…

Read more
A call out for donations over the holidays was answered for these students in need of warm winter clothes. (Photos supplied by Jennifer Manitowabi vice-principal)
Local News

A message of warmth …from Six Nations to Pikangikum

January 23, 2019 25

By Lynda Powless Editor The winter just got a little bit warmer for students at Pikangikum’s…

Read more