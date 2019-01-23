Georgia Swarm Show Solidarity

Lyle Thompson’s Georgia Swarm teammates showed their support for him before their game on Friday January 18th.

During warm-up the players for the Swarm wore a t-shirt shirt with a braid running down the back as a show of solidarity for their star player Lyle Thompson. Once the game started, they continued to show support for Thompson and the six other Native athletes on the team, by wearing a braid sticker on their helmets. Lyle is known throughout the sport for his traditional braided ponytail, he even had a braid-swinging bobblehead figure introduced in his rookie season.

“It means a lot, especially coming from the whole Swarm organization.” Lyle said to Brian Shanahan before the game. “That means a lot for ownership and the Georgia Swarm organization to really continue to move forward and not just leave it where it left off…I think it just shows the character we have on this team and the whole organization.”

This comes after racist comments of ‘snip that ponytail’ made by former Philadelphia Wings in-game host as well as calls to scalp Thompson made by several fans during a Nation Lacrosse League game on Saturday January 12th. Swarm’s coach Ed Comeau is very proud of what he’s seen since the incident.

“Just a message of the diversity of our game and how important the Native Heritage and their culture is to lacrosse.” Comeau said.

