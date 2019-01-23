HCCC issues work stoppage on Niagara Reinforcement Line

UPDATE Jan., 23 2019: Turtle Island News has learned a meeting with HCCC representatives and Hydro One took place Tuesday at the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council administration office. Sources said Hydro One was told the line was to remain shut down and threats of supporters coming from across Haudenosaunee territories to ensure the line stayed shut down were made. Sources also said the negotiators are seeking $250,000 but no details on what the funds are for were available. The negotiations were led by HDI legal adviser Aaron Detlor, along with Brian Doolittle and those involved in the shutdown. Hydro One has refused comment. The HCCC has in the past made numerous attempts to meet with Hydro One. More to come… By Lynda Powless Editor Work on the Niagara Reinforcement Line on…



