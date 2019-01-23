HCCC to give letter of support to man told to vacate band land

Police move to evict Henhawks from the house on stilts in 2011 (TIN File photo) By Lynda Powless Editor For almost 12 years Jeff “Hawk” Henhawk has been living in a house on stilts on Highway 6, He doesn’t own the land his house or the land his smoke shop sit on. In 2007 he was given permission by the HCCC to build what turned out to be his shop on “Plank Road” or Highway 6. It was during the tumultuous 2006 Reclamation and the HCCC was making a stand on its lands. The idea was he was “holding the land,”temporarily. Within two years he expanded onto property behind the shop that had been purchased by the Six Nations Elected Council and has been held in trust since then. The band planned…



